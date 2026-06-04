Artera Achieves FedRAMP® Class D Certification for Artera Harmony Federal Edition

Artera Harmony Federal Edition Meets FedRAMP Security Requirements and Is Granted an Authority to Operate, Allowing the Company to Expand on Today's Deep Partnerships with Federal Healthcare Agencies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera.io, combining human and AI agent intelligence to fix the patient experience, today announced Artera Harmony Federal Edition has achieved FedRAMP Class D Certification (previously known as FedRAMP High). The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies used by federal agencies. Artera Harmony Federal Edition is among the first patient communication platforms in the country to hold this designation, with fewer than 100 companies with FedRAMP High Authorization worldwide. This milestone enables Artera to serve federal healthcare agencies with the full confidence that its platform meets rigorous federal security standards.

To achieve FedRAMP Certification, Artera demonstrated adherence to more than 400 security controls - covering access control, encryption, physical security, incident response, and more - validated by a FedRAMP-recognized third-party assessment organization (3PAO) through an independent audit. Having reached "In Process" status in August 2025, sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Artera was granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) in February 2026 and FedRAMP Authorization in May 2026.

"Achieving FedRAMP Certification is a defining moment for Artera and for the federal healthcare agencies we serve," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Co-Founder, Artera. "As an AI-native company, this certification ensures that our federal partners benefit from the agentic revolution with access to a partner who matches the security posture they demand."

Artera Government Solutions (AGS), an Artera business unit, is the leading provider of patient communication technology to federal agencies, serving enterprise-wide for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and Indian Health Service. With FedRAMP Certification now in place, AGS can deepen these partnerships and expand its reach across federal healthcare.

Artera Harmony Federal Edition offers a comprehensive suite of patient communication tools, including AI-powered virtual agents, designed to enhance patient care, improve medication adherence, and streamline operational efficiencies throughout the patient journey. The platform:

Meets FedRAMP security requirements and has been granted an Authority to Operate by a federal agency.

Is certified to meet top industry standards, including HITRUST, SOC 2 Type 2, and HIPAA, ensuring data integrity and privacy at every stage.

Meets Section 508 compliance requirements under the Rehabilitation Act.¹

Integrates with electronic medical records (EMRs), including VistA, RPMS, and Oracle Health, to support real-time clinical and administrative communication.

Is a General Services Administration (GSA) contract holder with a Multiple Award Schedule Contract (Number 47QTCA22D00CM).

Artera Harmony Federal Edition enhances patient experience by supporting a wide range of use cases - from pre-visit preparation to appointment follow-ups and pharmacy refills - helping federal healthcare providers improve care outcomes and operational workflows. For more information about Artera Government Solutions and Artera Harmony Federal Edition, visit https://artera.io/federal-healthcare-communication-platform/.

FedRAMP Certification Meets Artera's AI Services Evolution

In May 2026, Artera announced its Artera AI Services Model, which closes the gap between technology and the clinic, enabling its AI builders to co-innovate bespoke solutions in direct partnership with healthcare providers - specialty providers, clinics, FQHCs, health systems and federal agencies. Achieving FedRAMP certification ensures that as Artera deepens its AI capabilities, federal healthcare agencies can adopt them with the same rigor and security they expect - reinforcing that innovation and trust move forward together.

About Artera Government Solutions

Artera Government Solutions (AGS), an Artera business unit, is the leading provider of patient communication technology to federal agencies, including the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and a growing number of Indian Health Service sites. AGS builds on the 30-year legacy of AudioCARE, now an Artera Company, by providing federal agencies with a comprehensive suite of patient communication tools, including SaaS technology and AudioCARE on-premise solutions, in order to enhance patient care, support medication adherence, and increase operational efficiency.

About Artera

Artera is an agentic company strengthening how healthcare providers communicate and care for patients. As an agentic partner, we bring over a decade of healthcare experience to address urgent workflows from day one and build custom solutions as healthcare providers' needs evolve. Trusted by 1,000+ specialties, FQHCs, health systems, and federal agencies, Artera strengthens and enhances patient relationships across every interaction - from intake and scheduling to referral management, post-visit care, and more.

2B+ Annual Comms. | #1 Best in KLAS (Patient Communications) | 11+yrs Experience | FedRAMP Class D Certification | 200M+ Patients | 1,000+ Provider Customers

Security First. Trust Always. At Artera, security isn't an afterthought—it's the foundation. Our best-in-class InfoSec approach keeps AI safe, compliant and built for healthcare.

SOC 2 Type 2

HITRUST Certified

HIPAA Compliant

FedRAMP Class D Certification (FedRAMP High)

Plus we do not use identifiable PHI/PII to train our models. Trust the agentic healthcare company that has proven for a decade that security comes first. For more information, visit our trust & security center.

Forward-looking statements: These statements are based on current information and are subject to change without notice. They may not be accurate or reliable, and actual events may differ from those projected.

¹ Artera adheres to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA standards in our ongoing effort to provide an accessible product for all users.

SOURCE Artera