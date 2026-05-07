Artera Announces AI Services Model for Specialty Care, FQHCs and More

AI Service Squads Build Custom Agentic Solutions That Support Healthcare Organizations As Their Needs Evolve

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera.io, combining human and AI agent intelligence to fix the patient experience, today unveiled its AI Services Model for Specialty Care, FQHCs and more. As the first agentic healthcare company to adopt this AI service model, Artera is closing the gap between technology and the clinic, enabling its AI builders to co-innovate bespoke solutions in direct partnership with healthcare providers – specialty providers, clinics, FQHCs, health systems and federal agencies.

"Healthcare leaders are seeking a holistic AI partner, rather than a series of AI point solutions. We've restructured to meet this moment, deploying specialized teams that marry our agentic AI power with the intimate understanding of the unique challenges within each provider segment," said Guillaume de Zwirek, co-founder and CEO, Artera.

The First Agentic Healthcare Company to Deliver AI Services Model

Artera is a purpose-built agentic healthcare company introducing specialized AI Services supporting front and back office solutions for specialties, clinics, FQHCs, health systems and federal agencies. Other technology companies offer homogeneous SaaS solutions or partner with consultants to deliver long-running, expensive custom projects. Artera's AI Services model delivers builders with combined healthcare and AI expertise to partner directly with providers to solve their unique challenges at the speed of software.

"The way technology is built has fundamentally changed," said de Zwirek. "Traditional product development cycles—where feedback travels through multiple departments before a feature ships—are no longer competitive in the AI era. Artera's AI Service Squads eliminate legacy processes and place small teams of AI builders directly with healthcare providers. Artera will become the single AI Services partner to solve all of the clinic's front and back office challenges."

How AI Service Squads Work

Artera's AI Service Squads are dedicated to provider segments. In addition to the most-requested AI solutions (scheduling, intake, prior authorizations, referral management, payments and closing care gaps), AI Service Squads build bespoke solutions based on the specific needs of the clinic or practice. Each squad acts as a dedicated industry expert, ensuring AI solutions are seamlessly integrated into the unique clinical workflows and patient journeys for the provider's clinic.

Artera AI Services supports the use of multiple EHRs/EMRs (e.g., ModMed, Athena, NextGen, Epic, Oracle, MEDITECH, Greenway, eClinical Works, Veradigm, AdvancedMD and more) and a range of other integration partners. All organizations utilize Artera Harmony, the company's Best-in-KLAS agentic platform that powers AI-driven patient communications across text, phone, and web.

This model has already been tested and proven. For months, Artera piloted the AI Service Squad approach with early partners with success.

AI Services Across Healthcare Provider Segments

Artera's AI Services model serves healthcare organizations across segments, including:

Specialties and Clinics – Artera supports hundreds of organizations across diverse clinical areas, including: Behavioral Health, Cardiology, Dermatology, Family Medicine & Primary Care, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Ophthalmology & Optometry, Orthopedics, Otolaryngology (ENT), Pediatrics, Urology, Women's Health and others.





– Artera supports hundreds of organizations across diverse clinical areas, including: Behavioral Health, Cardiology, Dermatology, Family Medicine & Primary Care, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Ophthalmology & Optometry, Orthopedics, Otolaryngology (ENT), Pediatrics, Urology, Women's Health and others. Federally Qualified Health Centers and Community Health Centers – Nearly 300 FQHCs trust Artera to support their patient communication needs.





– Nearly 300 FQHCs trust Artera to support their patient communication needs. Health Systems – Large integrated delivery networks and hospitals partner with Artera to elevate patient experience across their network.





– Large integrated delivery networks and hospitals partner with Artera to elevate patient experience across their network. Federal Agencies – Federal agencies use Artera Harmony Federal Edition to deliver patient communication solutions to their customers.

About Artera

Artera is the proven agentic healthcare company, leveraging a decade of deep expertise to support 2 billion patient communications annually. Our solutions empower humans and AI Agents to work together to fix the patient experience - from scheduling and intake to billing and more. Trusted by over 1,000 healthcare organizations (including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs, and federal agencies), Artera directly increases staff efficiency, boosts patient engagement, and improves the provider bottom line, helping patients get the care they need with simplicity and speed.

2B+ Annual Comms. | 200M+ Patients | 10yrs Experience | FedRAMP High in Process | www.artera.io

Security First. Trust Always. At Artera, security isn't an afterthought—it's the foundation. Our best-in-class InfoSec approach keeps AI safe, compliant and built for healthcare. Virtual Agent features meet top industry standards—SOC 2 Type 2, HITRUST Certified, HIPAA compliant and FedRAMP High in Process. Plus, we do not use identifiable PHI/PII to train our models.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Artera's AI Services Model, anticipated benefits, and future capabilities that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Results described herein, including staff time savings and operational efficiencies, are based on specific customer experiences and are not guaranteed; individual results will vary based on organization size, workflows, and implementation. Artera, Artera Harmony, and related marks are trademarks of WELL Health, Inc. dba Artera; all other trademarks are property of their respective owners and reference does not imply endorsement. Artera's AI solutions are administrative tools that support human decision-making and are not substitutes for professional medical judgment; healthcare providers remain solely responsible for all clinical decisions and patient care. Artera undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Artera