Artera Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Data Security, Availability and Privacy

News provided by

Artera

31 Oct, 2023, 07:58 ET

Artera Leads Patient Communications Industry with Six Unique Security and Privacy Certifications and Compliance Reports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera, a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance for the following Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability and Privacy. The rigorous audit, issued by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is designed to ensure cloud-based service providers store and process client data in a secure manner. The attainment of this voluntary third-party compliance report underscores Artera's dedication to delivering the highest level of data security and privacy for its 700+ healthcare providers and federal agency customers.

Continue Reading

Data security is top of mind for healthcare providers today. Data attacks are some of the most compromising experiences medical organizations can face because they not only put confidential patient information at risk but require extensive time to recover and cost an average of $11 million1. And in today's highly connected and digitized healthcare ecosystem, implementing proper data protection measures is critical not just for healthcare providers, but also for their vendor partners.

"We operate in a highly regulated industry, caring for some of the most sensitive data. We take the security and privacy of it very seriously," said Justin Widlund, General Counsel, Artera. "At Artera, we don't just aim to meet the industry's standard for security and privacy - we go above and beyond to exceed that standard - and earning this certification with a perfect score is a testament to that."

As the company's sixth third-party assessment, this report adds to a growing list of certifications and compliance reports showcasing Artera's continuous commitment to information security and privacy. In addition to SOC 2 Type 2, Artera is certified with:

  • HITRUST: As the gold standard for organizations in healthcare, Artera has been HITRUST-certified since 2019. The HITRUST CSF is a rigorous set of controls that covers, among other sources, all the requirements of HIPAA.

  • ISO 27001: Used by more than 60,000 companies worldwide, establishes requirements for forming, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). This standard serves as the foundation upon which the other ISO 27000 standards are built.

  • ISO 27017: Extends supplementary requirements for the implementation of information security controls for cloud services.

  • ISO 27701: Establishes requirements for the formation, implementation, maintenance and continuous improvement of a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) to protect the privacy and processing of personal data. Artera has been certified against the ISO 27701 standard as a data processor.

  • ISO 27018: Provides further requirements beyond ISO 27701 for the protection of personally identifiable information (PII) within cloud environments.

As the leader in patient communications, Artera has been championing data security and compliance for more than eight years. While continuing to innovate and deliver improvements to patient communications, data protection and safety remain at the forefront, holding the team to the highest standards for safeguarding healthcare organizations and the patients they serve.

To learn more about Artera's security practices, please visit the Trust Center: https://artera.io/trust-center/

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 700+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion messages reaching 72+ million patients annually. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email and/or IVR), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years. Artera is a two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

1 Cost of a data breach 2023 | IBM. (n.d.). https://www.ibm.com/reports/data-breach

SOURCE Artera

Also from this source

Artera Continues to Expand Executive Team & Attract Top Talent

Artera Continues to Expand Executive Team & Attract Top Talent

Artera (formerly WELL Health), a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, has recently expanded its executive team with several internal ...
Introducing Artera Harmony: Platform to Unify and Orchestrate Patient Communications Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

Introducing Artera Harmony: Platform to Unify and Orchestrate Patient Communications Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

Many of today's health providers communicate with patients using an average of 11 different digital health vendors (e.g. telehealth, bill pay,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.