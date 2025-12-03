Artera Secures $65M Growth Investment and Reaches $100M CARR

Funding Accelerates Growth and Adoption of Agentic AI to Fix Patient Communications

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera.io , combining human and AI agent intelligence to fix patient communications, today announces a $65 million growth investment and a major milestone of reaching $100 million in Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) by the end of 2025. Healthcare organizations have used Artera's AI solutions to engage more than 200 million patients. With over 1,000 healthcare organization customers, including specialty groups, FQHCs, healthcare providers, and federal agencies, Artera supports over 2 billion patient-to-provider communications annually.

Artera will use the $65 million funding to fuel further growth and the adoption of Agentic AI in healthcare. The growth investment included support from existing investors, Lead Edge Capital (lead investor), Jackson Square Ventures , Health Velocity Capital , Heritage Medical Systems and Summation Health Ventures.

After unveiling virtual agent solutions at Artera's Customer Conference Heartbeat'24 in September 2024, hundreds of healthcare providers have deployed Artera Agents, including AI Agents, Flows Agents and Co-Pilots , to save millions of staff hours and fix patient access challenges.

"The race to leverage agentic AI in healthcare will not be won with technology alone; building AI agents is quickly becoming commoditized," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Co-Founder, Artera. "Success requires technology paired with deep domain experience, extensive real-world data and distribution channels that allow for quick and easy activation. Artera has all three, which provides an essential and defensible competitive moat."

Addressing Healthcare's Administrative and Communication Crisis

Healthcare providers are currently facing a critical administrative and communication crisis fueled by systemic inefficiency. This challenge is rooted in the following:

Outdated Infrastructure : Healthcare largely runs on legacy on-premise, single tenant systems with custom integration requirements that increase administrative burden and decrease patient experience.

: Healthcare largely runs on legacy on-premise, single tenant systems with custom integration requirements that increase administrative burden and decrease patient experience. Explosion of Vendors: The proliferation of new vendors who lack the necessary domain and technical expertise, and promise band-aid solutions that create security and safety liabilities.

Artera addresses these pain points, offering proven agentic solutions that restore efficiency and deliver differentiation through:

1. Infrastructure (The Baseline) - Artera has driven multiple waves of transformation in patient engagement, and is again at the forefront in agentic AI by embracing standards like Model Context Procol (MCP). In addition to AI Agents, Artera offers the proven Harmony platform to solve patient access challenges, including communications, scheduling, intake and payments, using text, email and AI Agents.

2. Knowledge (Artera's Core Differentiator) - Artera's vast, proprietary knowledge base, amassed over 10 years in the healthcare communication space, sets it apart. This knowledge includes over two billion annual patient-provider interactions with more than 200 million unique patients.

This extensive, real-world dataset provides an unmatched foundation for training, deploying and monitoring agentic AI solutions that are accurate, compliant and highly effective within the complex healthcare vertical. New entrants and upstarts lack this depth of historical, operational knowledge, which is critical for driving meaningful outcomes.

3. Distribution (Artera's Strategic Advantage) - Artera is used by over 1,000 healthcare providers, including health systems, FQHCs, specialty groups and federal agencies. This established distribution network, integrations and trusted relationships drastically accelerate the path to deploying agents in production. By comparison, new entrants often face significant time and resource barriers attempting to sell, train, create specialty workflows and establish the EHR relationships required to have a successful production deployment.

Artera's Philosophy: Agents + Humans Together

Artera's AI Agents and AI Harmony platform enhance the patient experience by addressing the entire patient journey from phone call to follow-up. By combining human and agent intelligence, Artera automates a vast range of administrative and clinical workflows, including scheduling and rescheduling, pre-appointment cancellation and verification, RX refills and renewals, post-appointment and discharge follow-up, managing triage, common FAQs, care gaps and more.

At Artera, security isn't an afterthought - it's the foundation. Artera's best-in-class InfoSec approach keeps AI safe, compliant and built for healthcare. Virtual Agent features meet top industry standards - SOC 2 Type 2, HITRUST Certified, ISO and HIPAA compliant. Plus, Artera does not use PHI/PII in training models.

"Artera was founded to provide every patient with the concierge-level experience," added de Zwirek. "For the past decade, we've supported thousands of healthcare organizations, learning the intricacies of patient communications. Artera leverages that deep, decade-long knowledge to deliver AI Agents that solve real-world problems and enable their human counterparts to operate with greater efficiency. It's not just about Agents automating a phone call; it's about Agents and humans transforming the entire patient journey together."

A Decade of Patient Communications Leadership and Unprecedented Scale

Artera is the undisputed leader in digital patient communications, a position forged over a decade ago with a singular mission: to make healthcare number one in customer service. The company has since built a foundation of trust and scale across the U.S. and federal sectors:

As the original disruptor in digital patient communications, Artera has consistently defined the market through distinct eras of change. The first era began with foundational text messaging; the market then rapidly accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then ushered in the era of AI-driven automation. Today, patient communications has entered its most transformative phase: the evolution to Agentic AI. Through each of these shifts, Artera has remained the undisputed leader, pioneering the technology that sets the industry standard.

AI-Driven Growth: Fueling Artera's Leadership

Artera's platform is built on years of dedicated AI investment, continually harnessing the latest innovations in AI to address the full spectrum of administrative challenges its customers face. Examples of its AI-driven product suite include

Harmony AI Co-Pilots , currently in use by over 100 healthcare providers, which directly support staff by accelerating response times, reducing administrative burden with conversation summaries, and automating message shortening.

, currently in use by over 100 healthcare providers, which directly support staff by accelerating response times, reducing administrative burden with conversation summaries, and automating message shortening. AI Flows Agents , Artera's intelligent, rules-based agents. These solutions successfully complete 94% of conversations without staff intervention and manage over 42 million unique sessions annually, providing a clear glidepath to fully autonomous Agentic AI.

Artera has built on this legacy of AI innovation to configure and deploy fully autonomous AI Agents which can support the full care journey: from phone call to follow up. Artera's autonomous AI Agents are the latest proof of the company's continuous ability to be a first-mover, rapidly deploying new technology that consistently redefines the patient communications market.

The Agentic AI Revolution Is Here: Artera Takes the Lead

Artera is uniquely positioned to disrupt the patient communications market once again, redefining the industry it pioneered a decade ago. This next wave of transformation will be led by Agentic AI, powered by Artera's decade of experience working alongside thousands of healthcare leaders and physicians. This deep, real-world knowledge provides an unmatched understanding of the complexities of the healthcare industry - from seamless EHR integration to rigorous security protocols - ensuring that Artera's solutions will lead and sustain the next era of digital health transformation.

About Artera

Artera is the proven agentic healthcare company, leveraging a decade of deep expertise to support 2 billion patient communications annually. Our solutions empower humans and AI Agents to work together to fix patient communications across text, phone, and web, unifying the entire patient journey - from scheduling and intake to billing and more. Trusted by over 1,000 healthcare organizations (including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs, and federal agencies), Artera directly increases staff efficiency, boosts patient engagement, and improves the provider bottom line, helping patients get the care they need with simplicity and speed.

2B+ Annual Comms. | 200M+ Patients | 10yrs Experience | FedRAMP High in Process | www.artera.io

