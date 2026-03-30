Atlantic Health Reduces Colonoscopy Screening Gaps Using Artera's AI Agents

Pioneering Use of AI-Driven Outreach Helps Improve Screening for Colorectal Cancer, the Leading Cause of Death for Adults Under 50 1

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorectal cancer is expected to claim the lives of more than 55,000 Americans in 20262. Despite the fact that early-stage detection carries a survival rate of over 90 percent3, nearly one-third of eligible adults remain unscreened - often due to the complexities of the multi-step preparation process.4

To help guide patients through the colonoscopy journey and close the screening gap, Atlantic Health, a leading not-for-profit health care system caring for patients throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area, has partnered with Artera to successfully deploy Artera's AI Agents for colonoscopy patient outreach. This initiative marks Atlantic Health's first use of an AI Agent for outbound communication to patients, designed to deliver an enhanced consumer experience and help patients better prepare for timely preventative care.

The deployment of Artera's AI Agents has yielded immediate, measurable improvements. Within the first 30 days after launch:

43% of patients contacted by AI Agent successfully answered the phone calls and confirmed their identities

39% of patients confirmed that they will attend their upcoming colonoscopy appointments

7% of patients asked the AI Agent questions about the procedure

"We have, within our power, the ability to protect many patients from colorectal cancer, but that starts with screenings, specifically with a colonoscopy," said Ravish Parekh, MD, gastroenterologist with Atlantic Health. "By delivering personalized, easy-to-understand guidance, we hope to see better patient adherence and more effective exams. This initiative highlights Atlantic Health's dedication to patient-centered care through innovation."

Preparing for a colonoscopy involves complex, multi-day steps that can confuse patients, often leading to high cancellation and no-show rates. Atlantic Health recognized the necessity to simplify this process, aiming to ensure higher procedure completion percentages and better overall health outcomes, in addition to consistent, standardized GI outreach, communication and pre-appointment instructions across the entire organization.

By utilizing Artera's AI Agents, the health system was able to move beyond manual, inconsistent reminders and instructions to a standardized, AI-driven, digital-first experience.

"Colonoscopy prep is uniquely complex - every patient's journey is different, and there are so many steps to complete before the procedure. After reviewing our internal processes and patient feedback, it was clear there was a real opportunity to improve the experience," said Orla Seidel, Director of Digital Marketing, Atlantic Health. "We are always striving to expand convenient access to the highest quality care. This isn't just about efficiency; it's about making sure our patients get to the finish line of this potentially life-saving procedure."

Transforming the Consumer Journey with AI Agents

Using Artera's AI Agents, Atlantic Health places automated calls to patients one week before their scheduled procedure to confirm the appointment, encourage the review of preparation materials, and answer patient inquiries.

The Agent is rigorously trained using a proprietary Atlantic Health knowledge base, allowing it to answer more than 80 Atlantic Health-approved clinical and operational frequently asked questions - without relying on external internet data sources. Furthermore, it honors individual patient preferences by speaking in multiple languages, including Spanish, and intelligently adjusts its conversational tone within clinical-guardrails to deliver a highly personalized experience.

This automated efficiency has drastically reduced the manual call volume for gastrointestinal procedure schedulers. By independently managing these critical touchpoints, the AI Agent has reduced the amount of time spent on these calls by 38 percent and empowered clinical and operational teams to refocus their efforts on high-level patient care while maximizing schedule utilization and driving higher completion rates for essential cancer screenings.

"As a pioneer adopter of agentic AI in healthcare and an Artera partner for more than six years, Atlantic Health recognizes that a modern patient journey requires modern, AI-driven solutions to solve decades-old challenges," said Tom McIntyre, President, Artera. "This is a prime example of agentic AI in practice: satisfied patients, better efficiency, and closed care gaps. By automating the complexities of the colonoscopy journey, we are helping clinicians return to the work they love while no patient falls through the cracks."

About Atlantic Health

Atlantic Health is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of 25,000 team members and more than 5,667 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health serves more than half the state of New Jersey including 14 counties and 7.5 million people.

The not-for-profit system offers more than 550 sites of care, including its eight hospitals: Atlantic Health Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Atlantic Health Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Atlantic Health Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Atlantic Health Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Atlantic Health Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and Atlantic Health CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, NJ. Learn more at www.atlantichealth.org.

About Artera

Artera is the proven agentic healthcare company, leveraging a decade of deep expertise to support 2 billion patient communications annually. Our solutions empower humans and AI Agents to work together to fix patient communications across text, phone, and web, unifying the entire patient journey - from scheduling and intake to billing and more. Trusted by over 1,000 healthcare organizations (including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs, and federal agencies), Artera directly increases staff efficiency, boosts patient engagement, and improves the provider bottom line, helping patients get the care they need with simplicity and speed.

2B+ Annual Comms. | 200M+ Patients | 10yrs Experience | FedRAMP High in Process | www.artera.io

Note on AI Implementation: Artera's AI Agents are designed to supplement, not replace, the professional medical judgment of healthcare providers. All clinical content and preparation instructions delivered via the AI Agent are provided and approved exclusively by Atlantic Health. Patients are encouraged to contact their clinical team directly for medical emergencies or specific health concerns.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

1 JAMA / ACS, "Mortality Under 50 Declines for 4 of 5 Leading Cancers in U.S., but Colorectal Now Top Cancer Killer" (Jan 2026).

2 American Cancer Society, "Colorectal Cancer Statistics, 2026"

3 Colorectal Cancer Alliance, "Preventing, detecting and treating colorectal cancer" (March 2026).

4 ACS National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable (NCCRT), 2026 Data and Progress Report.

SOURCE Artera