Artera Celebrates Executive Promotions and Multiple New Industry Accolades

Company Promotions Include Chief Communications Officer and Head of Marketing, Adrianna Hosford, and Chief Product Officer, Zach Wood

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera, the SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, announces two executive promotions and several recent industry recognitions. Leading the company's success in both marketing and product as healthcare IT continues to evolve, Adrianna Hosford has been named Chief Communications Officer and Head of Marketing, and Zach Wood has been named Chief Product Officer.

"Adrianna and Zach both exemplify the best in Artera and have consistently delivered not only for our team but also for our customers and their patients," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Co-founder, Artera. "Their exceptional leadership and deep industry expertise have been instrumental in our success. They will continue to drive innovation and excellence by strengthening our brand and product offerings, ensuring we remain at the forefront of our industry."

Adrianna Hosford Named Chief Communications Officer and Head of Marketing

Hosford joined Artera in 2020, helping Artera grow from 80 to 300+ teammates as a member of the Executive Leadership team. Hosford created and grew departments that have a broad impact across the company, including internal and external communications, brand, demand and field marketing, and customer education and loyalty. Under her leadership, the Artera marketing and communications team has strengthened Artera's reputation, increased sales and raised brand visibility. Prior to joining Artera, Hosford's previous roles included Managing Director, Real Chemistry, and Senior Vice President, Corporate Reputation Practice Leader, Ketchum.

Zach Wood Named Chief Product Officer

Wood, who joined Artera in 2021, previously led the company's Product, Corporate Development & Partner Ecosystem teams. He led expansion into the federal market and grew Artera's marketplace to more than 50 partners. More recently, Wood added Product Marketing and Professional Services to his team. This year alone he successfully brought multiple new products to market at Heartbeat'24, Artera's customer conference. Prior to joining Artera, Wood's previous roles included Vice President, New Market Development, Surescripts, and Head of Corporate Development, Cerner Corporation.

Artera Adds Fresh Industry Recognitions to Growing List of Accolades

Inc. 5000: Artera has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Artera, recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years, ranks 957 nationally, with a three-year revenue growth of 531 percent. According to Inc., the 2024 Inc. 5000 class highlights companies that have achieved significant growth while contending with economic pressures, rising costs and a challenging hiring landscape.

AVIA Marketplace - Top Conversational AI Companies 2024 Report: Artera was recognized as a 2024 Top Company in Conversational AI based on extensive research and company outreach by AVIA. This report highlights broader industry trends that demonstrate the impact Artera and other companies have in this space.

Constellation Shortlist: Artera has been named to the Constellation ShortList for top vendors in the Healthcare Clinical Communication category for the second year in a row. This Constellation ShortList category highlights the key tech players that are meeting customers' rapidly changing needs and expectations in healthcare.

The Business News - Top 50 Digital Health Entrepreneurs of 2024: Artera CEO and Co-Founder Guillaume de Zwirek was selected for this list through a methodical process and careful consideration of his career and industry contributions. De Zwirek joins other digital health leaders on this list who are not only shaping this rapidly expanding industry but are also addressing critical challenges in healthcare.

These recent accolades add to Artera's growing list of recognitions, which include Deloitte's Fast 500 list (3 consecutive years), Built in LA's Best Top 100 Best Places to Work - Midsize Companies (4 consecutive years), Newsweek's World's Best Digital Health Companies in 2024, MedTech Breakthrough Award - Best Patient Communication Solution, and Customer Value Leadership from Frost & Sullivan.

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, the company is trusted by 800+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate more than 2 billion communications annually, reaching over 100 million patients. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email, voice, and secure chat), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Artera Government Solutions (AGS), an Artera business unit, is the leading provider of patient communication technology to federal agencies, including the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and a growing number of Indian Health Service sites. AGS builds on the 30-year legacy of AudioCARE, now an Artera Company, by providing federal agencies with a comprehensive suite of patient communication tools, including SaaS technology and AudioCARE on-premise solutions, in order to enhance patient care, support medication adherence, and increase operational efficiency.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

SOURCE Artera