New Features Align Automated Outreach with Staff Capacity to Maximize Conversions, Accelerate Patient Engagement with Conversation Templates and Demonstrate Revenue Contribution via Robust Analytics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera , the SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, has expanded its industry-leading Artera Harmony platform with Artera Referrals, new premium capabilities to help healthcare providers optimize their referral communications and increase patient outreach, engagement and loyalty. With as many as 50 percent1 of patient referrals to a physician never being completed and 61 percent2 of providers indicating it is a top priority to keep patients in-network, Artera Referrals delivers a timely solution for healthcare providers struggling with referral leakage and management.

New features align automated outreach with staff capacity to maximize conversions and accelerate patient engagement. Post this Artera expands Harmony platform with enhanced referral capabilities to increase conversions and reduce in-system leakage.

Artera Referrals enables healthcare providers to deliver timely patient communications with automated referral outreach and real-time responses (to receive, respond and self-schedule appointments), and automates pre-visit communications to make sure patients and staff are prepared for the appointment.

Artera Referrals includes:

Configuration and Filtering: Artera programmatically receives referral information from the EHR and then automates outreach to patients to get them scheduled. Providers can customize referral outreach based on schedule, authorization, priority status, referred location and more.

Artera programmatically receives referral information from the EHR and then automates outreach to patients to get them scheduled. Providers can customize referral outreach based on schedule, authorization, priority status, referred location and more. Throttling Queues : Enables providers to define the time and send rate of referral messages to avoid overloading call centers and staff, leading to increased conversion rates and a better patient experience.

: Enables providers to define the time and send rate of referral messages to avoid overloading call centers and staff, leading to increased conversion rates and a better patient experience. Referral Conversation Templates: Provides staff with seven pre-built workflow templates (based on industry best practices) to use as-is or customize to suit their unique needs.

Provides staff with seven pre-built workflow templates (based on industry best practices) to use as-is or customize to suit their unique needs. Performance Reporting : Equips providers with referral performance tracking to easily identify opportunities to increase conversions and see organizational revenue contributions of referral communication.

: Equips providers with referral performance tracking to easily identify opportunities to increase conversions and see organizational revenue contributions of referral communication. Filters and Triggers: Tailor and trigger referral messages based on specific needs such as referral created, Referral Authorization Status Change and Referral Scheduling Status Change.

Tailor and trigger referral messages based on specific needs such as referral created, Referral Authorization Status Change and Referral Scheduling Status Change. Writebacks: Automatically write back information to the EMR including appointment confirmations, cancellations and outreach status. This helps staff who are accessing patient data via the EMR to quickly see if the patient has engaged.

"Referral management is a significant and challenging issue facing healthcare providers," said Zach Wood, Senior Vice President of Product and Partner Ecosystem, Artera. "Our new capabilities deliver automated, omnichannel referral outreach to quickly convert more patients and generate additional revenue for healthcare providers."

Artera Referrals, available now to existing and prospective customers, can be integrated and enabled with any EHR. Learn more about these new patient communication capabilities here .

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 700+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion messages annually, reaching 100+ million patients. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email, IVR, and webchat), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022, 2023), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years. Artera is a two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

1 Transforming Clinical Practice Initiative, Closing-the-Loop , Access Date: 2/9/2024.

2 Definitive Healthcare, How Healthcare Provider Organizations Are Planning For Tomorrow , Access Date: 2/9/2024.

SOURCE Artera