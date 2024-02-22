Artera Message API Receives 150+ Million Annual Calls, Demonstrating Deep Market Adoption and Value of Unifying Disparate Patient Communication into a Single Thread

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital health vendors continue to join and connect to the Artera Marketplace with 50+ leading digital health vendors, including new members Azara Healthcare , Health iPASS , Memora Health , Feedtrail , and more. The Artera Marketplace spans the patient journey with the inclusion of vendors across Population Health, Scheduling, Intake, Patient Education, Care Pathways, Billing, Forms, and Patient Survey categories. Today, Artera can deliver a holistic view of every patient interaction across a healthcare providers organization, including every department, channel, user, HIT vendor and EHR - inside or outside of Artera.

Artera Marketplace Continues Expansion with 50+ Digital Health Vendors Post this The Artera Marketplace integrates digital health vendors across the HIT ecosystem to deliver a more effective, streamlined communications experience for patients.

Proven Adoption of Artera's Open Platform

Artera's Message API (MAPI) is being called upon 150+ million times per year by digital health vendors and EHRs to route content and communications to patients via one trusted provider phone number. Artera's open APIs enable healthcare providers to route communications - from across their organization, and/or third party digital health vendors - through the Artera Harmony platform to deliver an integrated patient communications experience.

Artera's API ecosystem includes:

Message API (MAPI) : Enables disparate third-party systems to send messages directly to patients through Artera, creating a unified patient and staff experience.

: Enables disparate third-party systems to send messages directly to patients through Artera, creating a unified patient and staff experience. Message Deliverability : Enables disparate third-party systems to receive message deliverability status.

: Enables disparate third-party systems to receive message deliverability status. Appointment Payload (in beta): Send links or content associated with a patient or appointment in advance to be used in automated messaging.

(in beta): Send links or content associated with a patient or appointment in advance to be used in automated messaging. Additional Artera APIs Coming Soon: Receive Message and Preferences & Consent.

Solving an Industry-Wide Pain Point

The Artera Marketplace helps solve an industry-wide pain point: the average, large health system has 11+ digital health vendors that communicate independently with patients. Without visibility and oversight into those calls, text messages, emails and app notifications, patients are bombarded. This causes poor loyalty, adverse health outcomes, additional staff burden, and impacts revenue.

New Artera Marketplace members include Azara Healthcare , Acolyte Health , Catch Health, Collectly , DrFirst , Feedtrail , HealthAsyst , Health Note , Health iPASS , Healthmark , Hyro , i2i Population Health , Medallia , Mediktor , Memora Health , NeuroFlow , Repugen , Well-Beat and more.

"Since inception, we believed that improving the patient communications experience is rooted in an open-platform approach which connects the patient's entire journey including all of the vendors communicating with them," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, Artera. "The rapid growth of Artera's Marketplace validates this vision and demonstrates the value this solution delivers healthcare providers by connecting disparate communications into one integrated experience."

"Health iPass is committed to simplifying the check-in process and payment workflow for patients," said Curtis Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Health iPASS. "Integrating our communications via Artera Harmony accelerates this mission by delivering patients their relevant checkin and payment information via one trusted provider phone number, improving the overall patient experience."

Artera Harmony

The Artera Marketplace is the foundation of Artera Harmony , a next-generation SaaS patient engagement platform that smartly streamlines patient communications, minimizes message overload and consolidates various communication channels to deliver a truly integrated patient communications experience.

To learn more about the Artera marketplace, stop by Artera's booth at Vive (Booth # 2319 ), HIMSS (Booth #4263 ) or visit https://artera.io/marketplace/ .

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 700+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion messages annually, reaching 100+ million patients. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email, IVR, and webchat), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022, 2023), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years. Artera is a two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

SOURCE Artera