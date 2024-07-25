Artera Expands Support for Underserved Communities With Multiple New Federally Qualified Health Center Partners

Bedford-Stuyvesant Family Health Center and Moses Lake Community Health Center Among 12+ New FQHC Partners That Deployed Artera's Leading Patient Communications Platform

Artera Now Supports More Than 800 Providers Nationwide, Including More Than 250 FQHCs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera, the SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, announced today a major expansion in the federally qualified health center (FQHC) market with 12+ new partners, two of which include Bedford-Stuyvesant Family Health Center and Mose Lake Community Health Center. The FQHCs add to Artera's rapidly growing footprint in the FQHC landscape that now encompasses more than 250 community-based providers, all of whom are committed to bringing modern patient communications to underserved populations. By partnering with Artera, FQHCs leverage a suite of innovative solutions designed to streamline operations, improve care coordination and make a positive impact on the health and well-being of their communities.

Each FQHC serves a diverse patient population with a variety of unique needs, making flexibility, personalization and scalability important features when choosing a patient communication technology partner. To meet these demands, the Artera platform includes message personalization with support for more than 109 languages and comes with an easy-to-learn staff console, award-winning customer service and other features that improve patient engagement while reducing staff burnout.

"Artera has become a natural extension of our team and work. Artera's reliable patient communications platform and its ability to quickly tailor messaging to our patient population has not only elevated our patient experience with seamless, digital patient communications but it's also helped our team to deliver the personalized care our patients deserve," said Vanessa Huerta, Associate Director of Operations, Livingston Community Health.

"Artera's ability to scale with our network of FQHCs across Massachusetts has provided a safety net for our communities and has propelled us forward in our mission of improving health and equity for under-resourced communities through technology," says Mark Wasielewski, Director of Patient Access and Patient Experience, Community Technology Cooperative. "Since day one we've received superb customer support and found natural synergies between Artera's platform and robust tools, and our goal of delivering the underserved high-quality services."

The Artera Platform is uniquely designed to meet FQHC needs.

Since 2015, Artera has partnered with the FQHCs to develop capabilities that enhance access to quality healthcare services for underserved communities. Artera's ongoing dialogue with the FQHC community has ensured its platform continues to evolve so it can meet the needs of constantly changing, diverse patient populations. Some capabilities tailored to FQHCs include:

Extended Language Support (109+ Languages) : Communication capabilities in more than 109 languages enables providers to engage diverse patient populations in their preferred language, overcoming potential communication barriers that can impede care access.

: Communication capabilities in more than 109 languages enables providers to engage diverse patient populations in their preferred language, overcoming potential communication barriers that can impede care access. Call-to-Text and Abandoned Calls : Seamlessly switches callers to text messaging, more efficiently managing inbound call volume and minimizing abandoned calls. It also improves patient satisfaction with more flexible SMS communication for patients - many of whom are busy with full-time jobs and can't wait on hold for long.

: Seamlessly switches callers to text messaging, more efficiently managing inbound call volume and minimizing abandoned calls. It also improves patient satisfaction with more flexible SMS communication for patients - many of whom are busy with full-time jobs and can't wait on hold for long. Conversation templates uniquely designed for the FQHC community : Fully customizable, off-the shelf conversation templates allow FQHCs to quickly automate common, multi-step patient communication workflows into natural conversations with patients. Patient satisfaction surveys, automated no-show follow up, and two-step verification for cancellations are among the most popular templates with FQHC customers.

: Fully customizable, off-the shelf conversation templates allow FQHCs to quickly automate common, multi-step patient communication workflows into natural conversations with patients. Patient satisfaction surveys, automated no-show follow up, and two-step verification for cancellations are among the most popular templates with FQHC customers. Community outreach : Empowers organizations to reach out to assigned patients (that do not yet exist in the EHR) to quickly schedule them for care, requiring minimal staff resources. One organization secured 20k+ appointments from newly recruited patients in one year.

Empowers organizations to reach out to assigned patients (that do not yet exist in the EHR) to quickly schedule them for care, requiring minimal staff resources. One organization secured 20k+ appointments from newly recruited patients in one year. Accessible digital patient engagement : Delivers a simple SMS/texting solution that does not require an app download, internet access or a password. It's easily accessible to diverse populations and can help ensure patients attend appointments, understand and adhere to care plans, and become more engaged in their care.

"Our work with the FQHC community is a two-way street. We hear directly from them on what features would make a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of those they serve, and then we deliver new solutions to help them achieve those goals," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, Artera. "We're grateful for our new partners and look forward to expanding the ways in which we support their important populations."

The addition of new FQHC partners follows a recently announced partnership with Azara, the Best in KLAS provider of population health management and value-based care solutions, which further enhances Artera's support for FQHCs.

For more information about Artera and its healthcare solutions, visit artera.io.

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 800+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion messages annually, reaching 100+ million patients. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email, IVR, and webchat), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022, 2023), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years. Artera is a two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

