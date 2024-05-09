Artera Harmony Named "Best Patient Communication Solution" in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health and Medical Technology Products and Companies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera , the SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, today announces that the Artera Harmony platform has been selected as the winner of the "Best Patient Communication Solution" award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

Artera Harmony is an open platform that integrates across a healthcare provider's tech stack, suite of applications and various departments, to manage communications workflows designed within Artera or via external digital health vendors. The breakthrough platform delivers unparalleled visibility into vendor-to-patient communication cadence, content and timing across a health system's disparate vendor solutions.

The SaaS patient engagement platform streamlines patient communications, minimizes message overload and consolidates various channels for personalized care delivery. Artera Harmony combines omnichannel strengths with modern technologies to transform patient conversations from simple texts to intelligent conversational messaging via AI. This messaging allows patients to engage teams the same way they do with their family and friends.

Artera is trusted by 750+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion messages annually, reaching 100+ million patients.

"Since inception, we've had an open approach to innovation," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, Artera. "We believe the best products and fastest progress are made when solution providers work together to solve the industry's biggest challenges. With Artera Harmony, we've chosen to focus on communication, and we are proud of the rich ecosystem of technology companies who collectively make over 150 million API calls per year on our platform."

Fueled by the Artera Marketplace , Artera Harmony also brings together an ecosystem of over 50 vendors utilizing the company's open APIs to deliver content and workflows. Artera's Message API (MAPI) can route content and communications to patients via one trusted provider phone number.

"Health systems work with multiple partners who communicate independently with patients, creating a disconnected experience, and Artera's orchestration capabilities address this challenge head on to unify and sequence patient communications holistically, helping to solve the fragmented patient communications landscape," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Artera Harmony streamlines patient communications, minimizes message overload and consolidates various channels for personalized care delivery, and we're thrilled to name it our 'Best Patient Communication Solution' award winner for 2024."

Additional Recognition: Artera Harmony Included in Forrester Healthcare Landscape Report

Artera Harmony was also recently included in a new Forrester Landscape Report, " The Customer Experience Platforms For Healthcare Landscape , Q2 2024" which provides an overview of 29 vendors in the space. The full report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase on the Forrester website .

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 750+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion messages annually, reaching 100+ million patients. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email, IVR, and webchat), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022, 2023), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years. Artera is a two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

