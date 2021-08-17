Artesa Vineyards & Winery Expands Portfolio with New Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artesa, a Spanish-American brand in Los Carneros that delivers authentic craftmanship in small production and award-winning wines, announces the launch of its inaugural 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

Sourced from carefully selected vineyards, the 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon showcases the wide range of terroirs in Napa Valley. Darker fruit notes from the mountain ranges combined with subtle fruit from the valley floor create a wine that is both bold and elegant with great fruit concentration: blackberry, dried fig, black cherry, and mocha, layered with notes of vanilla and toast. The palate is vibrant and complex with supple tannins and fresh, natural acidity.

Director of Winemaking Ana Diogo-Draper favors low intervention and conducts trials every year to constantly strive to express fruit and site character more effectively. She says:

"We are thrilled to launch a new Artesa wine into the retail space, and share more of our unique story with consumers everywhere, especially with a variety that is so deeply rooted in the region we are located in. This wine is perfect for every barbecue, every night in with loved ones, and every celebratory dinner."

The suggested retail price (SRP) for the 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon is $39.99, and it is now available for retail nationally.

About Artesa

Artesa, Catalan for 'artisan,' is a Spanish-American brand that delivers authentic craftsmanship in small production, award-winning wines. The winery was founded in 1991 by Raventós Codorníu, Spain's oldest producer of wine and Cava with five centuries of history (since 1551). The 17th generation of the family chose Napa Valley's Los Carneros for their first winery outside of Spain due to the region's affinity for sparkling wines. With close to 7,500 acres of estate vineyards and 17 prestigious wineries spread across Spain, Argentina, and California, Raventós Codorníu is one of the world's leading companies in viticulture and winemaking expertise. They established Artesa once the vineyard revealed its capacity to produce world-class still wines from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Today, the winemaking team, led by Ana Diogo-Draper, crafts artisanal wines that express their unique origin, personality, and heritage.

