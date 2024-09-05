Artesia General Hospital Achieves Zero Downtime for Patient Care with C1 Technology

AGH and C1, working together, achieved full migration to a new data center with zero disruption to hospital operations.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced that Artesia General Hospital (AGH), a non-profit facility serving rural areas in Artesia and Southeastern New Mexico, has expanded its partnership through enterprise networking, cybersecurity, and communications.

The hospital made a decision to replace its aging infrastructure. It needed a partner to upgrade technology and bring a new data center online in a way that did not result in any downtime, as this would have potentially put patients' lives at risk. The solution also needed to include modernizing the hospital's phone system to improve its reliability and allow it to use digital communication channels to provide improved patient experiences.

C1, which has had a partnership with AGH for 10 years, began to work with the hospital to deploy the new infrastructure and phone system, starting with C1's Infrastructure Managed Services (IMS), to prevent downtime.

For the data center, phase one involved migrating the old server hardware and storage to the new servers and storage, a move the hospital, with the guidance of C1, completed successfully in the middle of the day with zero disruption. Phase two involved the migration of the firewalls and the network security gear.

Finally, C1 helped the hospital enhance its cybersecurity by providing advisory services that ensure the facility is protected from cybersecurity incidents, encompassing firewalls to endpoints, identity protection and data security, and disaster recovery protocols.

Post migration, the hospital's overall business performance has increased thanks in part to C1's managed services, which no longer require the hospital to engage in day-to-day operations of the infrastructure. With C1 managed services, the hospital IT staff is able to devote more time to working on strategic initiatives and caregivers can spend more time providing patient care.

"Ensuring zero downtime during such a significant transition requires technical expertise and experienced administration to enable proactive identification of impending issues before they happen," said Omar Bhatti, Chief Customer Officer, C1. "AGH's data center upgrade exemplifies how technology can support delivery of better patient outcomes and operational efficiency."

"The project was delivered on time on its capabilities," said Eric Jimenez, Chief Information Officer, Artesia General Hospital. "We were impressed with the zero downtime, because that stipulation was an add-on to the project and outside of the initial statement of work. C1 was able to work outside of that initial statement and adjust quickly, which shows how nimble a managed services provider it is."

About Artesia General Hospital

Artesia General Hospital has been committed to delivering medical care since the facility first opened its doors in 1939. Since then, the hospital has grown into a 25-bed, non-profit facility serving rural areas in Artesia and Southeastern New Mexico, with 16 associated clinics located in both Artesia and Carlsbad, New Mexico. AGH's patient, physician and employee satisfaction rates are some of the most admired in the region and state, and its health care system is recognized as a leader in quality health care.

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

For further information, press only:

Meghan Keough, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Additional information:

SOURCE C1