Texas Southern University and C1 Launch Cybersecurity Program

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global leader in technology solutions engineered for outcomes, proudly announces the launch of Texas Southern University's (TSU) state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Lab. Co-designed and built by C1 experts and TSU students, this innovation hub equips students with hands-on experience and future-ready skills. This initiative underscores the university's and C1's commitment to empowering students with hands-on, real-world experience to prepare them for future careers in cybersecurity.

The Cybersecurity Lab serves as a dynamic hub where TSU students gain access to enterprise-grade equipment, immersive training, and professional mentorship. The program allows students to participate in paid internships and shadow C1 engineers during live installations of networking equipment, such as firewalls and switches, while also pursuing industry-recognized certifications in cybersecurity.

"What excites us about this program is that it goes far beyond theory," said Dr. Claudius Claiborne, Acting Dean of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business at TSU. "Our students are gaining direct exposure to the tools, challenges, and workflows that define today's cybersecurity landscape. With C1's partnership, students are better prepared to thrive in the workforce from day one."

Following in the footsteps of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business's renowned Future Bankers Leadership Program (FBLP), a program focused on preparing college students for banking careers, this new cybersecurity initiative combines technical training with soft skills development and mentorship, ensuring graduates are workforce-ready and equipped to meet the increasing demand for cybersecurity talent.

By the time the students graduate, they will have not only completed coursework and obtained industry certifications but also developed practical skills and professional connections that set them apart in the competitive job market.

"Texas Southern University is a trailblazer that is empowering students to pursue meaningful careers in technology," said Greg Miles, Executive Vice President, Public Sector at C1. "At C1, we believe in the power of technology to shape futures, and this collaboration reflects our mission to provide access, opportunity, and innovation to students who will become the next generation of cybersecurity professionals."

C1's contributions to the program include discounted access to Cisco equipment, curriculum development support, and professional services that ensure students gain both academic knowledge and practical expertise. With margins reinvested into growth, the initiative is designed to be scalable and sustainable, with the potential to expand to all HBCUs nationwide.

