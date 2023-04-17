Arthur da Silva Named New Head of Actuarial at Slope Software

ATLANTA, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope Software announced today a new hire as the company increases its focus on meeting the growing global demand of their product. Arthur da Silva has joined Slope Software as Vice President, Head of Actuarial.

Mr. da Silva joins Slope with over a decade of experience in the actuarial field, including extensive experience with multiple actuarial modeling platforms and consulting for clients internationally across the NA, EMEA, and APAC regions. His role in innovating actuarial work sets him up well for the new position.

"I was impressed with Arthur's experience and background. His history of innovation and modernization are a perfect fit to help us achieve the vision we have at Slope Software. I am thrilled to have him leading the actuarial functions here, and I expect significant benefits to our current and future clients from his contributions," shares Andy Smith, Co-Founder and CEO.

"When I first saw the SLOPE platform, my jaw dropped at its numerous capabilities that streamline the process of building, maintaining, and managing actuarial models. The platform's innovative features stood head and shoulders above the other actuarial modeling platforms that I've had experience using and the SLOPE team's ability to rapidly iterate on their product left me thoroughly impressed," says Mr. da Silva, "My takeaway from the meeting was that SLOPE is well-positioned to supplant the incumbent actuarial vendors. I'm excited to join the team and continue building a product that I believe will truly revolutionize the way actuaries perform their work."

Mr. da Silva has led modernization initiatives and actuarial insurtech partnerships at Deloitte, currently Chairs the Society of Actuaries' Entrepreneurial & Innovation Section and has published research articles on emergent areas of the actuarial practice.

"Arthur's career trajectory has created a personal brand around innovation and modernization. It almost seems that Slope is an obvious next step, given our ideological synergies. He has made it clear that he wants to transform the actuarial profession, and we have the technology to do it. We could not be happier to have his experience and his energy to continue bringing the best products and service to our customers."

To learn more about SLOPE, visit slopesoftware.com .

About Slope Software

Slope Software, an Atlanta-based software as a service company, provides an actuarial modeling platform that optimizes and streamlines pricing, valuation, forecasting, and ALM functions for insurance companies and consulting actuaries. The no-code editor and cloud-based solution enable actuaries to perform modern actuarial functions with minimal wasted effort using the latest technology. For more information contact [email protected] .

