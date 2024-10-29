Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Adept Benefits, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Snoqualmie, Washington-based Adept Benefits, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Adept Benefits is a health and benefits consulting firm serving clients in the greater Seattle area. Megan Narrance and her team will remain in their current location under the direction of Charlie Isaacs, head of Gallagher's West region employee benefits consulting operations.

"Adept Benefits has a strong record of growth and will expand our benefits consulting capabilities in the Pacific Northwest," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Megan and the Adept team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.