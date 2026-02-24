Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces New Investor Relations Leader

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the appointment of Sara Walsh, CFA, to lead the Investor Relations team.

Sara has nearly two decades of tenure at Gallagher, where she began as a summer sales intern and has held positions of increasing responsibility in Corporate Finance and Treasury. She also serves as Gallagher's Treasurer and head of Corporate Finance, overseeing financial analysis and reporting, capital planning and communications with rating agencies, banks, and investment bankers, including leading all of Gallagher's capital raises in the past five years.

Sara has been a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder since 2016 and was recognized by Business Insurance as a Woman to Watch honoree in 2025.

"With Sara's strong financial background and understanding of the capital markets, she will be a terrific leader of our Investor Relations, Corporate Finance, and Treasury functions," said Douglas Howell, Chief Financial Officer. "I would also like to thank Ray Iardella for his dedicated 10 years of service at Gallagher. We wish him all the best."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:

Sara Walsh, CFA

630-285-3593 / [email protected]

