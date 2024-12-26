Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Afina Insurance Advisors, Inc.

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Dec 26, 2024, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Afina Insurance Advisors Inc. (Afina Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Afina Insurance is a property/casualty insurance broker serving clients in greater Chicago. George Van Denend and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Afina Insurance is a highly regarded agency whose niche expertise complements our existing retail brokerage capabilities in the Chicago area," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome George and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations         

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]                       

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Durham & Bates Agencies, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Durham & Bates Agencies, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Portland, Oregon-based Durham & Bates Agencies, Inc. (Durham & Bates). Terms of the...
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires DMc Insurance Partners

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires DMc Insurance Partners

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Austin, Texas-based Howe Insurance Group LLC, dba DMc Insurance Partners. Terms of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics