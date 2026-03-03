Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Host Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Investor Meeting with Management

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Mar 03, 2026, 19:05 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will be hosting its regularly scheduled quarterly management meeting on Tuesday, March 17, from 4:00 p.m. until approximately 6:00 p.m. ET. This quarter's meeting will take place virtually via conference call.  During the call, the company's operating and financial leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook and will take questions from the investment community.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com/irmeeting, and a conference call replay will be available at the same link through March 24, 2026.  Any information distributed in conjunction with this meeting will be available on March 17 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET at https://www.ajg.com/March17materials.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Sara Walsh, CFA 
(630) 285-3593/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Krose GmbH & Co KG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Krose GmbH & Co KG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Bremen, Germany-based Krose GmbH & Co KG ("Krose"). Terms of the transaction were not...
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces New Investor Relations Leader

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces New Investor Relations Leader

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the appointment of Sara Walsh, CFA, to lead the Investor Relations team. Sara has nearly two decades of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics