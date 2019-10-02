Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Anthony Hodges Consulting Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Wakefield, England-based Anthony Hodges Consulting Limited (AHC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, AHC is an award-winning pension, change and reward benefit communications consultancy serving clients across the United Kingdom, United States and Australia from its headquarters in Wakefield, and offices in Minneapolis and Melbourne. Roger Hattam and his associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Nick Burns, head of Gallagher's U.K. employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"AHC's market-leading position in financial communications will significantly enhance Gallagher's recognition as an international financial wellbeing communication partner," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Roger and his associates to our rapidly expanding global team."

"AHC brings us outstanding market expertise and offers us strong growth opportunities in helping our clients of all sizes improve their financial communications to employees," said Leslie Lemenager, President, International, for Gallagher's employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 42 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

