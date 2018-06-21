Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Binney, Chase & Van Horne, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1930, Binney, Chase & Van Horne (BCV) offers property/casualty and employee benefits coverages and services to clients across Southern California, with a focus on serving nonprofit organizations and affordable housing developers. Bruce Newsom, Robyn Roesner and their associates are relocating to Gallagher's Glendale, California office under the direction of Scott Firestone, President of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Norbert Chung, President of Gallagher's Western region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"BCV is an excellent and professional broker with similar core values that will deepen Gallagher's existing capabilities in serving nonprofit organizations," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr, Chairman, President and CEO, "I am very excited to welcome Bruce, Robyn and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

