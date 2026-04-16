Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Bridge Insurance Brokers Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of UK-based Bridge Insurance Brokers Limited ("Bridge"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bridge is a commercial insurance broker specializing in real estate, construction, corporate and private client insurance, primarily for UK-based clients with a small international presence. The Bridge team, led by Roger Potts, Alex Cohen and Andre Backner, will continue to operate from its offices in Manchester and London.

"Bridge is an outstanding fit with our UK-based retail operations, providing highly complementary expertise and growth opportunities for our real estate and construction practice areas," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Roger, Alex, Andre and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.