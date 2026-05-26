Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Twin Elms, LLC

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

May 26, 2026, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of West Palm Beach, Florida-based Twin Elms, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Twin Elms is a retail insurance broker specializing in environmental insurance products and services for US clients. Scott Houldin, Karl Touet and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Southeast retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Twin Elms is a highly regarded agency whose niche expertise will further enhance our environmental brokerage offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Scott, Karl and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investor Relations: Sara Walsh, CFA

Media Relations: Paul Day

630-285-3593 / [email protected]   

630-285-5946 / [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

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