Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires B&W Insurance Agency, Inc.

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Feb 17, 2026, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Washington, Pennsylvania-based B&W Insurance Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

B&W Insurance Agency provides personal lines and commercial brokerage services to clients in southwest Pennsylvania. Paul Barzd III, Jim Cote and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Jen Tadin, head of Gallagher Select, its U.S. property/casualty operations for small businesses and personal insurance.

"B&W Insurance Agency has a strong local reputation and deepens our brokerage capabilities for small businesses," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Paul, Jim and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations     

Media: Paul Day, Senior Media Relations Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]                   

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

