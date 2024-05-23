Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires CCI Surety, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Golden Valley, Minnesota-based CCI Surety, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Michael Williams and led by Jeremy Crawford, CCI Surety is a managing general underwriter (MGU) specializing in wholesale contract and commercial surety bonds for retail agents throughout the United States. Crawford and the CCI Surety team will remain in their current location under the direction of Matt Lynch, head of RPS's national binding operations.

"CCI Surety is a well-established agency whose wholesale surety platform expands RPS's product offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jeremy and his associates to our growing team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.