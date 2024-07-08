Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Cleary Benefits Group Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Danbury, Connecticut-based Cleary Benefits Group Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cleary Benefits Group is a health and benefits consulting firm serving primarily mid-size to large commercial clients. Brian Cleary, Heather Katz and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Sherman, head of Gallagher's Northeast region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Cleary Benefits Group has a strong industry reputation and will further enhance our benefits consulting capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Brian, Heather and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.