Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Cool Insuring Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Queensbury, New York-based Cool Insuring Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1857, Cool Insuring Agency provides commercial, personal, and life & health insurance and consulting services to clients across the Northeastern United States from offices in Queensbury and Latham. The agency specializes in serving construction and healthcare industry clients, as well as governments and municipalities, which together account for more than half of its revenues. Anthony Mashuta, Ira Neifeld and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Patrick Kennedy, head of Gallagher's Northeast Region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Tom Belmont, Jr., head of Gallagher's Atlantic Region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

"Cool Insuring Agency has operated for more than 160 years and is viewed as the premier independent agency in Upstate New York. Their specialties align closely with our construction, healthcare, senior living and public entity practices," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Tony, Ira and their associates to our growing Gallagher team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

