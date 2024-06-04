Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Crawford Insurance, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Crawford Insurance, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Crawford Insurance is a retail insurance agency offering property/casualty products to commercial and personal lines clients in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. James Crawford and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Sean Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Crawford Insurance has long-standing market expertise as a multi-generation family business and shares our commitment to client service," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Jim and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

