Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Crawford Insurance, LLC

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Jun 04, 2024, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Crawford Insurance, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Crawford Insurance is a retail insurance agency offering property/casualty products to commercial and personal lines clients in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. James Crawford and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Sean Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Crawford Insurance has long-standing market expertise as a multi-generation family business and shares our commitment to client service," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Jim and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations         Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager
630-285-3661/ [email protected]                        630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires CCI Surety, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires CCI Surety, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc....
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Acumen Advisors, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Acumen Advisors, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Acumen Advisors, Inc. (Acumen). Terms of the transaction were...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics