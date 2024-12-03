Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Dawson & Keenan Insurance Ltd

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Dec 03, 2024, 09:30 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario-based Dawson & Keenan Insurance Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dawson & Keenan Insurance is a retail insurance brokerage serving personal and commercial lines clients in Northern Ontario. Larry Day and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Dave Partington, head of Gallagher's Canadian retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Dawson & Keenan Insurance has a long-standing reputation in the region and will provide growth opportunities for our retail brokerage operations in Canada," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Larry and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations                           

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]                       

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will be hosting an informal management meeting with the investment community in New York City on Tuesday, December 17th...
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hann Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hann Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Lambton, New South Wales-based Hann Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics