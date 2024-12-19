Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Durham & Bates Agencies, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Portland, Oregon-based Durham & Bates Agencies, Inc. (Durham & Bates). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Durham & Bates is a full-service insurance broker providing property/casualty, marine and employee benefits services to clients in the Pacific Northwest. Jeremy Andersen, Sean McCarthy, Christen Picot, Stephanie Murphy, David Hearns and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher's Northwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Charlie Isaacs, head of Gallagher's West region employee benefits consulting operations.

"Durham & Bates expands our capabilities in the Pacific Northwest, and their marine expertise provides us significant opportunities for growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jeremy, Sean, Christen, Stephanie, David and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

