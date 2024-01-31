Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Ericson Insurance Advisors

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Washington Depot, Connecticut-based Ericson Insurance Services, LLC, dba Ericson Insurance Advisors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ericson Insurance Advisors is a personal lines-focused insurance broker serving high-net-worth clients nationwide. Spencer Houldin, Peter Houldin and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Brendan Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Ericson Insurance Advisors is a highly regarded agency that will expand the capabilities of our private client offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Spencer, Peter and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

