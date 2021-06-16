Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Excess Underwriting Company

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Markham, Ontario-based Excess Underwriting Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Excess Underwriting Company is a property/casualty managing general agency (MGA) and Lloyd's broker serving insurance brokers and their clients across Canada. The team specializes in commercial and residential property and liability, and errors & omissions coverage solutions. George Longo and his team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of David Partington, CEO of Gallagher's Canadian retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Excess Underwriting brings Gallagher a multiline underwriting platform that enables us, in conjunction with our insurance carrier partners, to introduce new products and capacity to the Canadian marketplace," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are excited to welcome George and his team to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

