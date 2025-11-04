Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Surescape Insurance Services, LLC

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Nov 04, 2025, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Denver, Colorado-based Surescape Insurance Services, LLC (Surescape). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Surescape is a surety specialist and insurance agency serving the construction industry across the United States. Doug Rothey and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Bret VanderVoort, head of Gallagher's South Central retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Surescape is a highly regarded agency that deepens our existing insurance brokerage and bonding capabilities in the construction space," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Doug and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations         Media: Paul Day, Senior Media Relations Manager
630-285-3661/ [email protected]                        630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

