Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Garner & Glover Company

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Rome, Georgia-based Garner & Glover Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1874 and operating under its current name since 1926, Garner & Glover is an independent agency offering a full array of business and personal property/casualty, life and benefits products, as well as athletics, wellness and risk management services, to clients throughout the United States. Matt Sirmans, Chuck Shaw and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Peter Doyle, head of Gallagher's Southeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and John Tournet, head of Gallagher's Southeast region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Garner & Glover brings to Gallagher a strong and talented leadership, service and production team in an attractive and growing region of the U.S.," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Matt, Chuck and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

