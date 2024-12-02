Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hann Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Dec 02, 2024, 11:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Lambton, New South Wales-based Hann Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hann Insurance Brokers provides property/casualty insurance services for commercial clients throughout Australia with a focus on transport. Rhett Hann and his team will join Gallagher's Newcastle, New South Wales office under the direction of Sarah Lyons, head of retail property/casualty brokerage operations for Gallagher in Australia and Asia.

"Hann Insurance Brokers' strong client relationships and transport niche expertise will expand our retail brokerage capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Rhett and his associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations   

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]                   

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Caytons Law LLP

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Caytons Law LLP

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired the UK-based...
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Shepard Insurance Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Shepard Insurance Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based Shepard Insurance Group. Terms of the transaction were...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics