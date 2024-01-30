Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Horak Insurance, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Washington, Iowa-based Horak Insurance, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Horak Insurance is a retail property/casualty insurance agency serving commercial and personal lines clients as well as farms in eastern and central Iowa. Paul Horak, Luke Horak and their team will remain in their current locations under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Horak Insurance has a long-standing reputation in the communities they serve and provides significant growth opportunities for our business in Iowa," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Paul, Luke and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

