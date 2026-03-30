Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires International Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Mar 30, 2026, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Brisbane, Queensland-based International Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

International Insurance Brokers provides retail brokerage services in Australia with a focus on property coverage for non-profit organizations. The International Insurance Brokers team, led by Justin McPherson and Vince Mason, will relocate to Gallagher's Brisbane office under the direction of Alex Lumby, head of retail property/casualty brokerage operations for Gallagher in Australia.

"International Insurance Brokers brings strong niche expertise and expands our retail brokerage capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Justin, Vince and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investor Relations: Sara Walsh, CFA                     

Media Relations: Paul Day

630-285-3593 / [email protected]                   

630-285-5946 / [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

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