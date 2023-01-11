Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires John C. Breckenridge Insurance Solutions, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Sacramento, California-based John C. Breckenridge Insurance Solutions, Inc. (JCB). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, JCB is a brokerage and plan management firm specializing in student health and intercollegiate athletics insurance for higher education institutions. John Breckenridge, Lisa Breckenridge and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Affinity North America for Gallagher's retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"JCB expands our student health insurance market expertise and product offerings on the West Coast," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am excited to welcome John, Lisa and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Paul Day VP - Investor Relations Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.