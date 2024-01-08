Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Köberich Financial Lines

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Cologne, Germany-based Köberich Financial Lines (Köberich). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Köberich is an insurance broker specializing in financial lines products. Harald Köberich and his team will operate under the direction of Alex Nagler, head of Gallagher's retail property/casualty brokerage operations in Europe.

"Köberich complements Gallagher's existing financial lines expertise and is an excellent strategic fit as we continue to expand in Europe," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Harald and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

