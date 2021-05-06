Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Koff & Associates, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Berkeley, California-based Kaneko & Krammer Corp, dba Koff & Associates, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, Koff & Associates offers a full spectrum of HR services, including job classification and analysis, compensation studies, compliance, organizational assessments, performance management programs and recruiting services, primarily throughout California. The team focuses on public sector agencies, including cities, counties, special districts, JPAs, educational institutions and superior courts. Catherine Kaneko, Georg Krammer and their team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Scott Hamilton, global head of Gallagher's Human Resources & Compensation Consulting operations.

"Koff & Associates provides key HR services to the public sector, working for state, county and municipal government entities across California. They will complement our existing strengths in that sector and offer us significant growth opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Katie, Georg and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

