Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Apr 24, 2024, 16:15 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on June 21, 2024 to Stockholders of Record as of June 7, 2024.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Ray Iardella 
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/[email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Also from this source

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Prasidium Credit Insurance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Prasidium Credit Insurance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Australia-based Prasidium Credit Insurance (Prasidium). Terms of the transaction were...
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Fontenelle & Goodreau Insurance, LLC

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Fontenelle & Goodreau Insurance, LLC

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Metairie, Louisiana-based Fontenelle & Goodreau Insurance, LLC. Terms of the transaction ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics