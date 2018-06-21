Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Marchetti, Robertson & Brickell Insurance and Bonding Agency, Inc.

Founded in 1953, Marchetti, Robertson & Brickell is a retail property/casualty broker, and employee benefits consultant/broker, serving clients throughout the United States, with a focus on the construction, bonding, transportation and forest product industries. John Marchetti, Ray Robertson, John Raines, Brent Huber and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South Region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Robby White, head of Gallagher's South Central Region employee benefits brokerage and consulting operations.

"Marchetti, Robertson & Brickell expands our construction and transportation capabilities and has a culture of giving back to its communities that is closely aligned with our own," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am excited to welcome John, Ray, John, Brent and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

