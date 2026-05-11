Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Mays Brown Solicitors

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired London, UK-based Mays Brown Limited, dba Mays Brown Solicitors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mays Brown Solicitors is a boutique law firm specializing in shipping and maritime legal services for a global client base that includes shipowners, operators, charterers, protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs, insurers and shipyards. The Mays Brown Solicitors team, led by Joe Mays, David Wartski and Stephen Grainger, will remain in their current location under the direction of Manan Sagar, head of Gallagher Bassett's Europe, Middle East and Asia operations.

"Mays Brown Solicitors is a highly regarded firm whose niche expertise enhances Gallagher Bassett's marine and legal capabilities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Joe, David, Stephen and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.