Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Apr 29, 2026, 14:19 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventy cents ($0.70) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on June 19, 2026 to Stockholders of Record as of June 5, 2026.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Sara Walsh, CFA
(630) 285-3593 - [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

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