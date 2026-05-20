Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McKee Risk Management, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based McKee Risk Management, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

McKee Risk Management is a program administrator providing underwriting, policy administration, claims coordination and risk management services with program focuses of construction, public entity and property. Clyde McKee III, Clyde McKee IV and their team will operate under RPS's program administration division.

"McKee Risk Management brings a well-established platform and underwriting expertise that complement RPS's programs offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome the McKee team to our growing, global family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.