Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Merit Insurance, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Shelton, Connecticut-based Merit Insurance, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1950, Merit Insurance is a retail property/casualty broker and employee benefits consultant offering a broad range of coverages and services to clients across the Northeast from offices in Shelton and Bridgeport, Connecticut. Areas of focus include contractors, public entities, real estate developers, nonprofits and high-net-worth clients. Sean Carroll, James Benson and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Patrick Kennedy, head of Gallagher's Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Tom Belmont, Jr., head of Gallagher's Northeast Atlantic employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Merit Insurance is a highly regarded, socially responsible firm that enhances our presence in Fairfield County and brings us complementary strengths in a number of areas," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Sean, Jim and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 35 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

