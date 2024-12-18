Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires M.J. Schuetz Insurance Services Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Indianapolis, Indiana-based M.J. Schuetz Insurance Services Inc. (Schuetz Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Schuetz Insurance provides property/casualty, surety and bonding services throughout the Midwest with industry expertise in construction, landscaping, manufacturing and real estate. Dave Linthicum, Mike Cocoran, Jenni Waggoner, Stella Milli, Pamela Kreeb and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Sean Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Schuetz Insurance has a deep history of growth and client service, and their strong niche capabilities will enhance our retail brokerage operations in the Midwest," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome the Schuetz Insurance team to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

