Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Mutual Brokers Pty Ltd

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Canberra, Australian Capital Territory (ACT)-based Mutual Brokers Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, Mutual Brokers is an independent broker serving a broad cross-section of commercial and small corporate clients in Canberra and the ACT. Owners Lou Pennetta and Adrian Dodd, and their team, will come under the direction of Head of Metro Branches Mark Saunderson and will relocate to join the Gallagher Canberra branch later in the year.

"Mutual Brokers is a growing, culturally aligned business that doubles our presence and expands our client capabilities in the key Canberra market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Lou, Adrian and their associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

