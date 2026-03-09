Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires S Philips Surety & Insurance Services, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Agoura Hills, California-based S Philips Surety & Insurance Services, Inc. (S Philips). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

S Philips provides surety bonds to agents and brokers on the West Coast. The S Philips team will remain in its current location under the direction of Jeremy Crawford, head of RPS's surety bond operations.

"S Philips deepens our surety market expertise and expands RPS's product offerings in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome the S Philips associates to our growing team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

