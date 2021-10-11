Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires SeaCoast Underwriters, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Lake Mary, Florida-based SeaCoast Underwriters, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996 by R.C. Chaffin, SeaCoast Underwriters is a wholesale specialist that serves as a managing general agency (MGA) with binding authority, as well as a surplus lines broker, for a wide variety of admitted and non-admitted insurers. The company specializes in commercial property & casualty, flood & excess flood, personal lines, and transportation & garage risks, primarily across Florida and in 13 other states. Shawn Chaffin and his associates will continue to operate from their Lake Mary location, under the direction of Laura Allen, head of RPS's Southeast region binding operations.

"SeaCoast Underwriters has a strong team of dedicated underwriting professionals who will bring additional products and programs to RPS's retail agent and broker clients," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Gallagher. "We are very pleased to welcome Shawn and his associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

