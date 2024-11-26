Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Shepard Insurance Group

News provided by

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Nov 26, 2024, 09:00 ET

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based Shepard Insurance Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Shepard Insurance Group is a retail insurance broker that specializes in serving high-net-worth clients in the Northeast US and Florida. Steve Shepard, Kyle Shepard and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Brendan Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Shepard Insurance Group is well regarded for their client service and will expand our high-net-worth offerings in the Northeast," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Steve, Kyle and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations       

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]                       

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

